This Hack Will Make Your Mattress Smell Fresh and Clean, Better Than a New One

So simple, yet effective!

When it comes to cleaning, there is always something new to learn. Whether it is about how to keep your linen fresh longer by simply adding soap to your dresser, or learning about a new cleaning hack that saves you money and time. I was today years old when I learned that people clean their mattresses!

TikTok creator Danielle (@lifewithdaniielle) shares in her video, how to clean and sanitize a mattress.

Pretty simple and budget-friendly. However, to get better results, it is recommended to invest in a vacuum cleaner specifically designed for cleaning mattresses because it will deep clean and get rid of mites, dust, and dead skin cells. Or a steam cleaner, as shown in the video.

Regardless, for this cleaning hack, you need a plastic spray bottle, 2 tablespoons of baking soda, 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide, and a dash of dish soap. Mix it all together, give it a good shake, spray it all over your mattress, and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. You would then use a steam- or spot cleaner to remove the solution. For tougher stains, spray some white vinegar, add some baking soda, and steam clean it.

Another way to do this is by just using baking soda and essential oils, evenly spreading it all over your mattress, letting it sit for a while, and then using a regular vacuum cleaner to remove it. It is still a better option than not cleaning it at all. And although Febreze makes everything smell good, it doesn't deep clean - so to speak. You can do this twice a month or whenever you change your bed sheets. 

So easy and effective! I will definitely give this a go!

