Skip to main content

Woman Buys $80 Air Mattress and Puts It to the Best Use Ever

Excuse me while I go fill up my Amazon Cart

Across social media, you see many people loving the idea of “romanticizing” their lives. From taking yourself on a date to a fancy restaurant, to embarking on a solo trip overseas to your dream vacation spot, many people are embracing the idea of pouring into themselves by any means and we’re loving it.

While you can do the aforementioned activities to show yourself some extra TLC, you don’t necessarily have to spend so much money to romanticize your life. Sometimes, less is more and TikTok user @joannananabees proves just that with her recent purchase of an air mattress; however, while the purchase may not seem much of a big deal, it’s what she does with the air mattress that has many of us gawking over the lovely idea.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she places her $80 air mattress in a field full of flowers and it’s absolutely gorgeous! Seriously, can you imagine waking up surrounded by beds of beautiful flowers on a breezy day? Both the setting and her bed spread are so dreamy. And her dog’s happy reaction to the air mattress is the cherry on top.

Her viewers and followers expressed their love of this simple act. “This is a dream. To be cozy and comfy staring up at the clouds, listening to the leaves and birds,” @kyleefghijklmnopqrstuvwx perfectly summarized in her comment. “You could rent that out for naps. I’d pay good money, especially if it includes the dog!” @rpoore12 commented. “I’ve definitely done this before and is underestimated,” @libraleslie9 wrote.

Okay, we are so on board with this trend. More naps outside, please! 

old paintings
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Go Thrifting and “Spook-ify” Old Paintings

painting tiles
Article

Woman Paints Floor To Look like Faux Clay Tiles and We’re Officially Obsessed

gothic aesthetic
Article

Woman Tried to Capture “Practial Magic” Vibes In Her Kitchen and She Nails It With Simple Addition

sand in home
Article

Family Puts Down Sand Instead of Carpet

old pictures
Article

Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

creepy baby doll
Article

Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

DIY trinket box
Article

These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

hand dipped candles
Article

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.