Woman Buys $80 Air Mattress and Puts It to the Best Use Ever

Across social media, you see many people loving the idea of “romanticizing” their lives. From taking yourself on a date to a fancy restaurant, to embarking on a solo trip overseas to your dream vacation spot, many people are embracing the idea of pouring into themselves by any means and we’re loving it.

While you can do the aforementioned activities to show yourself some extra TLC, you don’t necessarily have to spend so much money to romanticize your life. Sometimes, less is more and TikTok user @joannananabees proves just that with her recent purchase of an air mattress; however, while the purchase may not seem much of a big deal, it’s what she does with the air mattress that has many of us gawking over the lovely idea.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she places her $80 air mattress in a field full of flowers and it’s absolutely gorgeous! Seriously, can you imagine waking up surrounded by beds of beautiful flowers on a breezy day? Both the setting and her bed spread are so dreamy. And her dog’s happy reaction to the air mattress is the cherry on top.

Her viewers and followers expressed their love of this simple act. “This is a dream. To be cozy and comfy staring up at the clouds, listening to the leaves and birds,” @kyleefghijklmnopqrstuvwx perfectly summarized in her comment. “You could rent that out for naps. I’d pay good money, especially if it includes the dog!” @rpoore12 commented. “I’ve definitely done this before and is underestimated,” @libraleslie9 wrote.

Okay, we are so on board with this trend. More naps outside, please!