This Before and After Might Convince Your How Fun Maximalism Can Be

Maximalism is all about embracing your style and letting it shine through. Home décor is the perfect way to showcase that, especially if you’re looking for a dramatic change. If you’ve been thinking about switching things up in your space, this before and after might convince you how fun maximalism can be!

Maximalist design is all about making a statement. We live in a more connected world than ever, constantly bombarded with images and messages from every angle. We scroll through Instagram, Facebook, and Google, look at billboards on the side of the road—the list goes on. It's no wonder maximalism has taken off!

Talk about a dramatic transformation! Here's what others had to say, "Omg I love maximalism and nobody will convince me otherwise. Can I come have a cup of coffee or something?" @Sweet.pea818. Some people were so inspired, they even needed to know where they could get their own amazing maximalist décor. @Autumn Melby said, "please for the love of all that is good in this world tell me where you got that green tapestry. I've been looking for weeks for one just like it!"

Whether you're a minimalist or maximalist at heart, home décor can be a way to express yourself. If your style is more understated and minimalistic, consider adding enough color and pattern to make your room feel cozy without making it look like a child's playroom (or an actual kid's). Or, if you prefer the bolder approach of maximalism, embrace your style and go all out with vibrant colors, patterns, and shapes in every detail of your home.