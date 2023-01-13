California Woman Brilliantly Uses Cabinet Doors for More Storage

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Everyone has designated drawers in the kitchen that wither stores random household junk, a drawer dedicated to storing your kitchen towels and of course, a drawer solely dedicated to organizing your silverware and measuring cups.

However, if you notice the latter kitchen drawer is quite crowded and cluttered thanks to the bulky measuring cups and are looking for a way to declutter the drawer, try this simple and helpful tip from TikTok content creator @moreyeahmakeupartistry.

Rather than store her measuring cups in a kitchen drawer, @moreyeahmakeupartistry applied eight command strips onto the door of her kitchen spice cabinet and simply hung each measuring cup on each command strip hook.

As she mentioned in the caption of the video, this storage and organization hack not only made her life easier, but it is also a renter-friendly hack that allows you to easily maximize your space.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section love this hack and shared their thoughts. “*Adds hooks to amazon cart*,” @simplydawn__ wrote. “I like this because I don’t like the little clip that keeps them all together. You’re onto something!” @itsmariahchante commented. “Love this idea,” @libraqwn shared. “I’m so doing this! Thanks for sharing,” @jwhit_82 commented.

This hack is too good!

