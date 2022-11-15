This Vinyl Record DIY Is Causing Quite the Controversy

DIY doesn’t always have to mean that what you make is entirely uncontroversial. In fact, sometimes the things that we come up with, or even the things that we make our DIYs out of, can cause quite the stir!



This uproar is exactly what TikTok creator ForTheRecords found out when they posted a cute and easy DIY using vinyl records and got quite a bit of flak for their creations!

The video starts out and you will immediately see why, and how, so many people have their feathers ruffled. The DIY itself involves melted and completely destroyed vinyl records, heated up and shaped into unique shapes that can then be used for bowls and creative storage.

Now, the creator does say down in the comments that they only used old, scratched, and otherwise broken vinyl records for this DIY, meaning they weren’t taking something away that could otherwise be used. Instead they were turning something that is pretty much trash into something useful, which normally people would be all for.

But, even as the creator shows how they melted their records using a pot and the oven, commenters are yelping below the video about how they are completely ruining what they believe to be ‘still good’ records. Some are pointing out something important though - that vinyl can release some toxins when heated up, and that you shouldn’t use the same pots that you melted the vinyl on for cooking ever again, and probably should be heating up a different way, but others are just taking offense that she’s ‘ruining’ the records in general.

So what do you think? Super creative craft repurposing something that would otherwise be tossed out, or musical blasphemy?



