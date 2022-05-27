Memorial Day Lawn Care Deals: Save on Mowers and Other Essentials

For many, their lawn is one of their most important assets, and no expense is ever spared to keep it perfect. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a good deal on equipment and treatment fit for making a lawn pristine..

And right now Amazon has some deals on a variety of lawn care essentials, nearly all of which are up to 20% off.

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower ($339.99, originally $379.99; amazon.com)

There’s no way to get a start on your lawn care without a reliable mower at the ready. And this Greenworks cordless push mower is a great way to cut your grass down to size without the headache or cost of a gas-powered motor. This bundle is a great deal, as it also includes two batteries and a charger for $40 off.

Sun Joe 5-Inch 13-Amp Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier ($143.20, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

If a reset is what your lawn needs, this Dethatcher and Scarifier by Sun Joe is an ideal tool for the job. When the lawn is starting to look particularly lumpy and brown, you can use this Dethatcher to break up the roots and give your lawn a chance to breathe.

Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair ($96.70, originally $113.94; amazon.com)

Sometimes there are parts of a lawn that just refuse to grow back on its own. That’s when you need a seeding solution to help kickstart the growth. Scotts EZ Seed Patch & Repair is a 3-in-1 solution intended to take care of those pesky bald spots on your lawn and can cover up to 85-square feet per bottle.