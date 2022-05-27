Skip to main content

Memorial Day Vacuum Sales: Save on Bissell, Shark, and iRobot Models

Do you want to make your spring cleaning a little bit easier without breaking the bank?

Vacuuming and mopping are some of the most universally disliked household chores, and it’s never been more fortunate that vacuums are easier to use, more efficient, and cheaper than ever. With the advent of robot vacuums, the task can be simpler than ever before – or even completely hands-off.

Standard vacuums also have gotten much better over the years. They tout stronger suction, easier clean up and are priced better than ever.

Amazon is running deals on some of the most highly-rated vacuums during this Memorial Day weekend. You can save up to 35% on vacuums that won’t give you a headache while doing your next batch of chores.

Bissell SpinWave, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum ($339.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

bissell spinwave vacuum

Robot vacuums are all the rage. What started as an almost unaffordable luxury is now a staple. Check out this high-end Bissel robot vacuum that has 2-in-1 capabilities. It doesn’t just vacuum, but can also clean your floor like a wet mop. The dry cleaning mode has a powerful suction at 1500 Pa while the mop function cleans your hard floors.

Shark Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($369.99, originally $449.99; amazon.com)

91fe1KKyKNL._AC_SL1500_

While robot vacuums are gaining widespread adoption, traditional vacuums still have an important role. The reliability of a classic corded vacuum like this upright vacuum by Shark cannot be beat, and they can reach places that a robot vacuum never could.

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac ($149.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

71TmTj7HjNL._AC_SL1500_

If you are curious about robotic vacuum cleaners but aren’t interested in mopping your hardwood floors, this is an affordable option. With over 40,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, the eufy robot vacuum by Anker, now 35% off, is a great choice for trying out entry-level robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum ($218.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

71Xc8n2nPuL._AC_SL1500_

Roomba is a name that’s ubiquitous with robot vacuum cleaners. This iRobot Roomba 692 model comes with everything you’d expect from the brand and even features wi-fi and smartphone connectivity.

Keep Your Floors Spotless For Less

Whether you are looking for a robotic vacuum or something a bit more traditional, there’s something for you during this vacuum sale. Memorial Day is just around the corner, so don’t wait too long, because these deals won’t last.

