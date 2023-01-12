These Mermaid Scale Wall Tiles Make a Magical Accent Wall in Minutes

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How many times have you wanted to change up the look of your home without making such a permanent change that you are kicking yourself later? I know it isn’t just me! Now, when we think of accent walls and look-changers, we tend to think of things like painting or something similar, but what if you could get a really cool effect without all that effort (or being unable to undo it later)?

That is exactly what you can do with some super cool peel-and-stick tiles straight from TikTok creator Flooryyds!

I am constantly on the lookout for things that are a bit unusual but still look good. So when I came across this video, you know, I was instantly interested. Why? Because these aren’t your traditional peel-and-stick tiles which, and I’m not knocking, can look great but a little ‘safe’ at the same time.

No, what I wanted was exactly what these tiles represented, something cool and different. These particular tiles resemble mermaid or fish scales but with a more marble-like coloring, making them the perfect mix of interesting and not ‘too’ unsubtle. In fact, I could easily see adding them to multiple places throughout my house, from the kitchen backsplash to somewhere in the bathroom.

But what I personally love the most about these specific tiles is the fact that not only are they easy to put up, but they’re also surprisingly easy to remove! That makes it the perfect solution for someone like me who wants to do something cool and unusual, but I also don’t know whether I’ll like it in the longterm and might want to take it down in less than a month!



