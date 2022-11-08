Skip to main content

This Hilarious Reenactment of a Midwest Mom Hanging Up Christmas Lights Is on Point

We can't stop laughing...

We’ve all seen, or know, that one person… That super excitable mom who just takes everything to the nth degree, but you can never be mad or upset with her because of her golden retriever energy. She’s super sweet even if the things she says might be a bit off the cuff, and there’s surprising depth, if only you listen to the advice that she has to give.

Well, one popular TikTok creator has made a long-running reenactment of her own mom who is just such a person and the entire skit will have you rolling in laughter from beginning to end.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Kendahl Landreth has an extremely popular series of videos on TikTok dedicated to what she calls ‘her midwestern mom mode’ aka Darla. Now Darla is everything we could ever hope for in a mom - she’s sweet and funny and gosh darn does she have a Midwestern accent that you could probably cut with a knife.

And if she’s just a little put on, so what… it’s meant to be funny!

In this particular video, Kendahl recreates ‘Darla’ going around her house hanging up Christmast light super early, complete with getting flak from her ‘husband’. As Darla likes to say, she’s done a lice treatment on all three daughters in the middle of a gas station bathroom during a hurricane, surely she can handle climbing up a ladder and putting up some lights.

(Secret - she doesn’t handle it that well…)

Darla also describes her polyamorous snowpeople, her holiday chicken, the experience of plugging in ALL her lights at once, and more, and the entire time we are left in absolute stitches.


