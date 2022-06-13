Skip to main content

Woman Shares ’Which Tree Acts As Nature’s Migraine Medicine’

You may want to plant this one if you get a lot of headaches!

So imagine this - you’ve had a long and stressful day, and while all you want to do is head into your nice dark room, your kids or dog insists you go outside and adventure into the woods with them. You don’t have time to stop and grab a Tylenol before you’re back outside, surrounded by sun and sound. Lucky for you, there’s a hack you can try today, and it only takes a little foraging, depending on where you live.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

People worldwide for hundreds of years have turned to herbal remedies to help with the aches and pains of everyday life. It should be no surprise that our ancestors would have quickly figured out how to use what was around them, especially regarding things like ‘what helps headaches.’ One of those things just so happens to be the bark of a willow tree.

You may not know this, but willow trees contain a chemical called salicin, which is very similar to your typical aspirin and can be used similarly. TikToker Dr. Nicole Apelian recommends that, should you have a headache and access to willow trees nearby, you can break off and chew a small piece of the willow itself for quick relief of headache and migraine symptoms. Beware, though, because it WILL taste just like chewing up an Aspirin, so prepare for the medicinal taste.

Of course, commenters do have a few questions. One asked whether there was a difference between a willow ‘tree’ and a willow ‘bush’ (the answer is they’re essentially the same thing). Another commenter wondered if they could take willow even though they were allergic to Aspirin, which isn’t recommended as Aspirin is synthesized from the willow plant itself.

So next time you’re in the woods and have a bit of a headache, maybe look for (and take a bite of) a nice willow tree. 

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Shares The Best Kitchen Hack For Storing Trash Bags

3 hours ago
tomato plants
Article

Here Are Two Things You Should Do Every Time You Water Your Tomato Plants

4 hours ago
shutterstock_1641511906
Article

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

5 hours ago
sandy-feet-2021-08-29-14-46-36-utc
Article

This Mom’s Genius Hack For Keeping Kids Sand-Free At the Beach Is a Game-Changer

7 hours ago
Thread Journal
Article

Mama’s ‘Thread Journal’ Is a Project Every Sewist Mom Will Want to Copy

8 hours ago
Bathroom
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Easily Remove Pet Hair From Bathrooms

10 hours ago
Segway
Article

Solicitor Attempts To Ride Segway Onto Homeowner’s Porch and What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Jun 12, 2022
Lamesa Round Ice Cube Trays
Article

These Cute Ice Cube Trays Makes The Perfect-Sized Ice For Our Favorite Summer Drinks

Jun 11, 2022
Wooden crate
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Declutter Our Bathroom Counter Space With This Dollar Tree Hack

Jun 10, 2022
Flavor Ice Pops
Article

This Genius Popsicle Mom Hack Is Just In Time For the Summer

Jun 10, 2022
Reusable bottles
Article

Mom Shares Perfect Drink Hack For Those Hot Summer Days And It's Genius

Jun 10, 2022
Fruit flies on apples
Article

Woman Shares Super Cheap Hack To Get Rid of Fruit Flies and Gnats

Jun 10, 2022
Lemon tree
Article

Grow Your Own Lemons With This Super Simple Hack

Jun 10, 2022
SPOTMYUV 32-Pack UV Stickers for Sunscreen
Article

Mom Shares Genius Sunscreen Hack Just In Time For The Summer

Jun 9, 2022
Trash hoops
Article

Artist Transforms Literal Trash Into Beautiful Jewelry and TikTok Is Obsessed

Jun 9, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.