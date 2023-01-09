Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There's a special place in my heart for kitchen organization that not only is functional but also looks cute. This is quite rare to come by though, most kitchen organizations look like clear plastic bins, or cheesy colored totes that you would find at the container store.

Typically when it comes to wanting to make your own DIY kitchen storage you can customize it, such as making nifty paper towel holders, hanging shelves, and hidden storage in small kitchen spaces.

TikTok and DIY craft page @hometalk posted a video showing off a new DIY kitchen organization that is over the top adorable and also extremely functional.

This DIY coffee and tea station is so cute. To make it the woman first starts by making a trip to the Dollar Tree, she purchases minute wooden boxes, small wooden circles, and wooden signs. First she paints a light baby blue/ light gray color onto the wooden boxes. She then paints the circles black and takes the strings off the wooden signs and paints them a cream white.

After the paint has dried on everything, the woman begins to assemble the pieces. She glues the black circles to the front of the wooden boxes, using the wooden signs she glues them on the sides of the boxes and equally spaces them apart.

The woman labels each black circle with a pretty font written “Tea” and “Coffee”. The little morning tea and coffee organization station is so darling and very inexpensive to make!

