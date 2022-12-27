Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool

This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pink is one of those colors that can go one of two ways when used in interior design. It can be extremely overwhelming, with every square inch of a space vomiting different shades of pink, similar to that of the pink explosions in Legally Blonde. Or it can be well thought out and tastefully done, as we have seen with pink bathroom tile, a pink touch to a kitchen island, and a cute dresser makeover.

It takes a lot of bravery to dive into the world of pink paint, which is exactly the courage TikTok content creator and DIYer @kaaatieq had when she decided to give her mini fridge an update, and the looks are shocking… in the best way possible.

The woman takes a plain- and boring- black mini fridge and gives it the girly makeover it so desperately needed. She starts out by painting her mini fridge a bright electric- almost highlighter- pink. Covering every square inch in the whimsical color she then picks out an even more eye-catching wallpaper print that has oranges on it, pink flowers, and green leaves. She applies the fun wallpaper to the mini fridge which matches the pink on the fridge perfectly.

This is yet another example of a great use of pink, that is not overwhelmingly done!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.