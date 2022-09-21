Arkansas DIY Maven Creates the Cutest Minimal Halloween Pumpkin and We're in Love

It’s evident that many people love decorating for the holidays, Halloween included. And while some folks love to be over the top with their Halloween décor, others like to keep it more low-key and take the minimal approach with their decorations.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @faithhopehome. She shows us how to make the cutest Halloween pumpkin that’s perfecter minimalist and lovers of the boho aesthetic!

As seen in the quick tutorial, she took apart a decorated pumpkin lantern that she purchased from the Dollar Tree and stripped it down to the wire, removing the stem in the process. Next, she placed wooden beads onto the wire before adding the stem back to the pumpkin. Afterwards, she hot glued the wires together and attached the stem back to the top before hot gluing brown rope around the stem. She finished off the easy DIY by attaching a couple of cute leather leaves to the rope.

The finished lantern is so cute and unsurprisingly, many viewers in the comment section agree and are just as anxious as we are to attempt this easy DIY!