Skip to main content

Arkansas DIY Maven Creates the Cutest Minimal Halloween Pumpkin and We're in Love

It's so simple, cute and perfect for minimalists!

It’s evident that many people love decorating for the holidays, Halloween included. And while some folks love to be over the top with their Halloween décor, others like to keep it more low-key and take the minimal approach with their decorations.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @faithhopehome. She shows us how to make the cutest Halloween pumpkin that’s perfecter minimalist and lovers of the boho aesthetic!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick tutorial, she took apart a decorated pumpkin lantern that she purchased from the Dollar Tree and stripped it down to the wire, removing the stem in the process. Next, she placed wooden beads onto the wire before adding the stem back to the pumpkin. Afterwards, she hot glued the wires together and attached the stem back to the top before hot gluing brown rope around the stem. She finished off the easy DIY by attaching a couple of cute leather leaves to the rope.

The finished lantern is so cute and unsurprisingly, many viewers in the comment section agree and are just as anxious as we are to attempt this easy DIY!

can of peaches
Article

Woman Shares How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

shutterstock_186664679
Article

Bride and Mom Collect Over 200 Oyster Shells For Genius DIY Seating Chart

woman opening windows
Article

Delaware Woman Explains The Best Way To Purify the Air in Your Home

Candy corn
Article

Woman Makes the Best Halloween Centerpiece Using Candy Corn and We Want It

golden retriever dog laying down with the cutest looks on their face
Article

Man Shares How He Repaired Dog-Chewed Furniture

Woman in the Garden
Article

Watch This Woman’s Hack for Growing Bean Sprouts

fall leaves
Article

Check Out the Incredible Leaf Woman Finds That Looks Like It Was Hand Painted

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

woman crafting
Article

Wife Paints Husband’s Favorite Saying On the Wall and Catches the Moment He Notices

yarn pumpkins
Article

Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

shutterstock_1345933157
Article

Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

TV in living room
Article

Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

mirror
Article

DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

Candlestick
Article

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.