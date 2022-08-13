Mom Shares Her Story On How She Began Her Minimalism Journey

Making a lifestyle change of any kind can be hard. Adopting a minimalist lifestyle can be even harder. This is because being a minimalist means letting go of what we no longer need, even if it is things we want to keep in our lives.

That treasured toy from our childhood collecting dust? It doesn’t serve a purpose, and can be better off given to someone who’s appreciate it. Or all that clutter in your kitchen - do you really need fifty seven pots (especially when you only have forty two lids?)



These are the kinds of questions we need to ask ourselves, but beyond that, we can turn to those further along on their minimalism journey, such as this creator over on TikTok.

Makenzie, of MakenzieAtHome, is both TikTok creator and minimalist aficionado. She starts off by saying that the biggest thing that she had to settle with herself wasn’t necessarily how much stuff that she had, but the fact that buying and giving things to her family, especially her children, was a part of her love language.

This might seem all well and good, but in the end it just creates mess and hassle. Someone can give gifts, but buying and gifting constantly becomes a chore, one that has to be repeated endlessly when picking up piles of children’s toys.

Her children were able to pick a few of their favorite toys and everything else got downsized. Creating a functional organization was the next step, and a very important one to keep up with the theme of minimalism. Now, we don’t get to see the rest of Makenzie’s house in this video, but we can only imagine transferring the same thoughts and tactics to the rest of the house, or even our own homes, and we can certainly see why downsizing might just be a really great idea.