Skip to main content

Home Gardner Has the Perfect Hack For Reviving 'Sad Looking' Mint

Don't count out your mint harvest just yet!

Herbs can be fickle even when they are hearty. Growing them takes a lot of finesse, and reviving them takes a bit more. But if your mint leaves are looking sad and wilted, don'e count them out. You can absolutely revive them, and what's more, you'll have hearty bushels within 4-5 weeks.

The secret isn't just pruning, according to this home gardener on TikTok. It's making your you're cutting and replenishing, and to do that, you need to follow her easy tricks.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In a container you can see that the mint is starting to look a little less vivacious than a freshly grown sprig. To combat this, cut it all down and when you're left with stems, add a handful of worm castings. Then you want to be sure your dose them with a bunch of all-purpose fertilizer. Next you want to cover the whole thing in potting soil, burying those stems, and then give is a thorough soaking. Water regularly and in 4-5 weeks you'll have a fresh harvest to pick from.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Mint is an extremely adaptive plant. While it thrives best in sunlight and well-draining soil, if shade or extra dampness occurs it won't completely obliterate it. Just be sure to regularly trim it and don be afraid to dive in for more!

Related Articles

classical portrait
Article

People Are Amazed at Mom's Museum Worthy 7ft Classical Family Portrait Painting

42 minutes ago
rolling cannister caddies
Article

Woman DIYs Rolling Countertop Caddies That Make Your Kitchen More Functional

1 hour ago
through the trees
Article

Mom Shares Eerie Video Of Toddler Son Pointing To the 'Dead Girl' He Sees In the Tree Outside

4 hours ago
weed growing through the pavement
Article

Woman's DIY 1-Ingredient Hack Gets Rid Of Weeds 'For Good'

6 hours ago
BRIAN JAMES
Article

Neighbors Swear They Can Hear Dead Couple's Favorite Song Playing From Abandoned House

Apr 23, 2022
amazon alexa
Article

People Cannot Get Over This Man's Secret Bar That Disappears Into the Wall On Command

Apr 22, 2022
cactus
Article

Gardener's Hack For Repotting Ginormous Cactus Is Sheer Brilliance

Apr 22, 2022
ship lap
Article

Woman's Faux Shiplap Ceiling Hack Would Fool Even Joanna Gaines

Apr 22, 2022
dresser
Article

Furniture Flipper Turns $25 Goodwill Find Into Perfect Dupe of Sold-Out Anthropologie Dresser

Apr 21, 2022
heartleaf philo
Article

Plant Mom Shares How An Average Bobby Pin Can Help Your House Plants

Apr 21, 2022
pool noodle rainbow
Article

Mom Turns Dollar Store Pool Noodle Into Gorgeous Room Décor

Apr 21, 2022
vintage baby cradle creepy
Article

New Mom Captures Baby's Empty Swing Mysteriously Rocking On Its Own

Apr 21, 2022
car caught on camera ghost
Article

Dad Blames Kids For Rolling Toys Into His Car, But Security Camera Catches the Eerie Truth

Apr 20, 2022
DUDE DAD DRESSED UP AS HIS WIFE
Article

Funny Dad Lovingly Roasts Wife Who Turns Into A #PlantMom Every Spring

Apr 20, 2022
dirty laundry basket
Article

Mom 'Strips' Her Bath Towels To Prove Why Washing Them Isn't Enough

Apr 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.