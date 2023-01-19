Woman Puts Her Own Brilliant Twist on $7 Walmart Mirror Gallery Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The beautiful thing about opting to create a gallery wall in your home is that the customization options are endless. For some folks, carefully and thoughtfully placing the most beautiful photos of their families on a specific wall in their home is all that is needed for their gallery wall, while others may opt to include some of their favorite household items like plants and mirrors.

If you’re in the latter group and need a little creative inspiration to get your ideas flowing, take this beautiful mirror gallery idea from TikToker @ericathomas7753!

To create her gallery wall, she purchased six $7 mirrors from Walmart and instead of doing the typical vertical mirror design, she chose to apply the mirrors on the wall horizontally so the mirrors appear to be stacked on top of one another and we’re in love with how this easy DIY project turned out!

Although she was inspired by someone else’s DIY mirror gallery wall, but lacked the space to design the mirrors vertically, we’re in awe over her simple hack to the mirror gallery wall!

