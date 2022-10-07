Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

One of the best things about having your own space is you can do what you want with it, especially if you own the home you’re living in. Whether you opt to paint your front door a bright pink color like this TikTok content creator did or paint your windows black, giving your space a makeover can make a big difference and TikTok user @petersons_hairtok

proves just that with this mirror hack!

To do this budget-friendly DIY, she purchased seven $7 mirrors and command strips from Walmart and placed the on the wall in her dining room. She carefully installed three of the seven mirrors horizontally, placing them right next to one another above the windows. Next, she installed the remaining four mirrors on the sides of the windows, placing two mirrors on each side. She mentioned that this easy mirror hack made her dining room space appear larger and she loved the outcome, however, her followers and viewers felt differently.

“Nooo all the imperfections bother me so much,” @imarlee88 wrote. “Not me thinking it was gonna be cute,” @jordan.mcmxcix commented. “It’s a no,” @thatsstillano mentioned. “Absolutely not,” @_themateusz commented.

Although the DIY wasn’t well-received by some folks in the comment section, we love how she appeared to handle the somewhat tough comments.