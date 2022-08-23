Skip to main content

Couple Constructs Cute Mirror Wall For Under $60

It looks so good!

Mirror walls can be lovely, but unfortunately, oh so very expensive at the same time. Large mirrors, by themselves, can cost hundreds of dollars, not to mention how much it would cost to have someone install one in your home. Even if you manage to thrift a lot of the mirrors for a gallery wall, that can take time (or money) and might not be the exact look you are going for.

But one couple was able to make their own version of the gorgeous mirror wall, by themselves, for less than sixty dollars. More than that, the end result is just as stunning as the more expensive versions!

When Andrenay, aka Nani, and her partner saw another TikTok video where someone had ‘hacked’ their way into getting a cheap, yet beautiful, mirror wall, they knew they had to repeat the process but give it their own little spin.

So off the went to their local WalMart, stopping first in the mirror section, then buying a few more other random bits that they needed to make the whole look come together. Each of the multiple mirrors they purchased was only seven dollars, meaning there was a lot more ‘bang for their buck’ going into the purchase.

After getting home they measured out the area and marked where exactly they would need to hang the mirrors so that they would sit correctly, and that they were spaced far enough away from the floor or sides so that they wouldn’t look ‘off’. Using some strong mounting tape, each of the mirrors was then affixed properly, their gold frames helping offset the mirrors (and the room) beautifully.

The overall effect naturally uplifts the whole room, and to be honest, the finished project looks far, far more expensive than the sixty dollars that was put into it. And while some commenters are suggesting that Nani takes off the gold frames, we personally like how it looks as is and would love it for our entryway or as an accent wall somewhere in our own house!

