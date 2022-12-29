You Can Secretly Charge Your Phone in This Couch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to the modern couch - what do you think of? Is it a classic style, maybe in white or cream, or something that won’t show stains all that bad or is at least easy to clean? Or maybe it is one of those cool sectionals that we all see splashed all over tv and internet ads that you can mix, match, and rearrange to your heart’s content.

Well, what if you could get all that - and more? How about a couch that actually does things FOR you, such as charge your phone? I’ll let Noelle Park explain!

Even I, as someone who appreciates the basic things in life, can appreciate just how cool this couch is. First off, it’s a fairly large sectional-looking piece, and it comes in a grey fabric that I can tell, right off the bat, is going to help hide the occasional stain if I don’t get to it right in the nick of time.

Additionally, the cushions on the longer sections lift up for storage, and a fair bit of it too! I always love a couch that can hold not just me and the family, but our goodies as well. Makes it easier to hide everything when people are coming over and I don’t want them to see how many blankets I am hoarding at any given moment.

Furthermore, if you need even more space for visitors, maybe ones staying overnight, the bottom itself pulls out into an additional sleeper. The headrests can easily adjust position, and underneath those you can actually lift another panel for more storage and, my favorite part, some usb charging areas!

That’s right - this couch means you never have to get up to plug your phone into your bedroom, or worry about tripping over cords when you go to get your drink during the middle of a movie marathon!

Noelle, I totally agree. I’d never leave this couch either!



