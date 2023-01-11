Woman Makes Modern Rainbow Accent Wall Out with a Few Strips of Painter’s Tape

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best things about doing an accent wall is you get the opportunity to be as creative as you want. From cleverly using pole wrap to cover an entire wall the bathroom to beautifully plastering the family’s handprints all over the mudroom’s wall, creative options are endless when it comes to DIYing an accent wall.

TikTok DIYer @livingonlee proved this by creating a rainbow accent wall in her home and it’s so cute!

To create this DIY accent wall, she simply added six strips of painter’s tape to the corner of the wall and painted pastel rainbow colors between the strips of tape. The finished product came out so cute and we love the the more modern approach she took by painting the pastel shades of blues, green, pink and orange onto the light blue wall, and especially love how she chose to keep it simple and paint a corner in the room as opposed to painting an entire wall.

Unsurprisingly, viewers and followers in the comment section were in love with this DIY accent wall as well — it’s so adorable and perfect for the kids’ playroom.

