Mom Shares Perfect Drink Hack For Those Hot Summer Days And It's Genius

These are game changing!

Now that kids are out of school and summer vacation has officially started, many parents have multiple activities and events planned for their littles. From swimming parties to sports events and plenty of other fun family excursions, many parents are hoping for their kids to have a fun-filled summer.

And with a summer chocked full of many activities for the kids, it’s best to make sure your kids stay not only well-fed, but are also properly hydrated. Of course water is the best option, but kids always want more than just plain water. Especially during the hot summer months, it’s important that your entire family stays properly hydrated with electrolytes, too. However, rather than purchasing so many plastic containers of their favorite sports drinks, TikTok mom @maddiegb13 to shows how she now purchases a huge bottle of their favorite drinks and disperses it into these reusable bottles. It’s cheaper than purchasing a pack of drinks and way more convenient!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This hack is so beneficial for the summer! It’s also a great way to monitor how much your kids are drinking throughout the day. It’s brilliant! Her viewers appreciate this hack just as much as we do, too! “Lil momma I have five daughters. Do you know how much money you saved me from Caprisuns and so on... Thank you!” @gorgeous1_7 wrote. “Shoot, I use those for my daughter too! She has her own little fridge and it’s cheaper than buying drink pouches!” @stac_92 commented. “I just ordered some! this is awesome!” @savannahmw.91 shared.

We’re loving all of these mom hacks, especially for the summer!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

