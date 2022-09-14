Mom Repurposes Old Soap Ends In A Genius Way

Nothing is worse than feeling wasteful. I am sure that we've all experienced trying to squeeze out the last bit of toothpaste before we've decided to toss it or use up the last drop of our favorite shampoo. But what about soap ends? Homemade soap is great and I love how much detail goes into making them but I hate soap ends and feel bad tossing them because it won't lather my body or hands anymore.

But then I came across this genius hack introduced by TikTok creator @brightly.eco, who shares her idea of how to recycle soap ends in two ways.

WATCH THE VIDEO

And my world has changed forever! This hack is brilliant and a good way to be less wasteful. I wish I knew about this hack sooner, I could have saved so many soap ends from negligence. As you can see, this TikTok creator suggests to toss all soap ends in one pot with water, bring it to a boil, add some olive oil, and make sure to keep stirring it. Once it's all melted, transfer it to a mason jar or other glass container for the soap to become solid again and you got yourself a brand new soap-in-jar bar that is great for cleaning makeup brushes.

Another way to recycle soap ends is by getting a soap saver bag - yes these exist - which you can find for under $10 at Amazon. All you need to do is collect all your soap ends, put them in the soap saver bag, and then use them as a body exfoliator.

Although mixing different kinds of soaps together could cause an allergic reaction to sensitive skin, it should be safe to clean makeup brushes.