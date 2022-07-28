Skip to main content

Mom Shared Why She Isn’t Afraid to Show Her Messy House On Social Media

She is all about keeping it real

We’ve all seen videos and images across social media showcasing the beautiful, clean and curated homes of social media influencers and celebrities. Most (if not all) of those houses are so neat and perfect that it almost seems as though they’re “model” homes that may be furnished and ready to view, but no one actually lives in them.

While many people admire and even try to emulate the perfected curated images and videos of what we see on social media, the reality of it all is that even they too, have a lot going on behind the scenes and it’s rare that we get a real glimpse as to what their homes looked like before they cleaned it into pristine condition. However, TikTok content creator, @emilyjeanne333 did something different and showed us exactly what her home looks like with her two toddlers. And it’s authentic content like this, that makes many people (mainly parents) feel seen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video she uploaded to her TikTok account, she’s giving us a mini tour of her uncleaned home while talking over the visuals saying that it took her about three days to clean her home when preparing for a barbecue she was getting ready to host and the amount of energy it took her to do that was draining. She mentioned that she’s simply herself and chooses to show her real life that doesn’t involve cleaning before going on camera because as she beautifully mentioned “her house is a home and not a museum.”

We love the gems she dropped in the video and unsurprisingly, her followers in the comments do as well.

What a beautiful reminder that we only see what people choose to show us, so don’t let glimpses of others’ lives make you feel less than. 

