Skip to main content

Mom Shows Us How She Uses Clorox to Bleach Wood and We're Amazed by the Outcome

Uhhh don't mind us, we're just taking notes.

For many furniture flippers, finding furniture at thrift stores that need absolutely no work after bringing it home is a rare find. Thankfully though, for the skilled furniture flippers, they’re well-versed in the world of taking something borrowed and making it look new again whether if it’s using paint or a wood stain to change an appearance of a dresser or table.

However, another option that’s available that many of us non-furniture flippers may be aware of is wood bleaching. If you never knew that was a ‘thing’ and are curious to see how actual store bought bleach can complete change the appearance of your wood furniture, check out this quick tutorial from Instagram user and DIY mama @totsandtimber.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, she explains how to easily bleach the wood by prepping for the project before applying the bleach to the wood furniture. So, be sure to wear a mask and gloves and work in a well-ventilated area. Also, prior to bleaching the wood, be sure to strip or sand down the wood to its' natural state first. Next, she simply pours bleach in a glass container, dip the rag into the bleach and wipes it on the wood evenly before letting it dry and repeating the steps as necessary. She mentions that she specifically does three to six coats of bleach.

After the wood is completely dry, wipe on a solution of half vinegar and half water to neutralize the wood before staining. It’s important to note that you shouldn’t mix bleach and vinegar as she mentions that this can create a toxic gas!

Finally give your piece a quick sand since the wood grain will have raised a bit and you’re free to style the wood however you wish!

If you want to try this DIY on dark wood, she mentions that it may be more beneficial to use bleach specifically made for wood such as this one from Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

tin foil
Article

Teen Pranks Parents By Wrapping Their Entire Kitchen In Foil

1 hour ago
Desert home
Article

West Coast Couple Created a Living Roof and It's Spectacular

2 hours ago
garden fence
Article

Man Shares His ‘Cheapest’ Fence You Can Build Yourself

3 hours ago
wood floral arrangement
Article

Man Makes Stunning Flower Arrangement With a Piece of Wood

5 hours ago
Compact vanity/desk
Article

Every Makeup Loving Human Needs This Compact Vanity

7 hours ago
Faux stone walkway
Article

Homeowners DIY a Faux Stone Walkway Out of Concrete and It’s Genius

8 hours ago
Bathroom
Article

DIY Renovator Shares What Didn’t last With Her $200 Bathroom Redo

9 hours ago
painted rock
Article

Family Paints Rocks for Neighborhood Kids and One Little Girl In Particular Is Fascinated

Jul 31, 2022
couch thrift
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Couch a Makeover and It Was One Wild Ride

Jul 31, 2022
kid with stickers
Article

Bored? Here’s How to Make Your Own Stickers!

Jul 31, 2022
side table
Article

There Is a Speaker Side Table at 5 Below and Everyone Is Freaking Out Over It

Jul 30, 2022
hanging flowers
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Hanging Flower Garden Using Plastic Bottles

Jul 30, 2022
broom and wall
Article

Woman Creates New Look In Laundry Room Using Interesting Paint 'Brush'

Jul 30, 2022
lightbulb terrarium
Article

Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

Jul 29, 2022
blue geode
Article

Man Makes Gorgeous DIY Geode Mirrors For Twin Sisters

Jul 29, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.