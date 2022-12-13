Genius Mom Saves $40 By Swapping a Popular Montessori Toy for Hanging Shelves

Montessori education involves children's natural interest such as playing in an educational way that is hands-on, learning based, and collaborative. Montessori play has been seen to create sympathy, well-being, and joy in life long learning when practiced from a young age.

Many moms prefer to have montessori toys in their homes to replace the loud obnoxious toys that are fun for the kids but don’t help to develop certain skill sets such as hand eye coordination and fine motor skills, ones that montessori toys would.

The only problem is most Montessori toys come at a steep price… but TikToker and mom @kay.n.zee has posted a video showing off her DIY Montessori toy that cost a fraction of the price to make herself.

This $40 wooden ball racer toy was easily DIYed by the mom for less than $10. The toy is intended to better hand eye coordination, develop visual tracking, and work on prediction and early logic skills.

To make the toy herself the woman purchases cheap floating shelves that cost $5 for a set of two. She attaches the shelves staggered and angled to create the same shape as the toy on the wall, and places a basket at the bottom to catch the ball.

This is a genius hack for all mothers, and a super simple to install!

