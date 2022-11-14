Woman Makes Gorgeous Winter Moon Wreath

Making a wreath is a great way to decorate your home. A wreath can be made for many occasions, including birthdays, weddings, holidays, and more. Wreaths are easy to make; you can make them for yourself or someone else.

Wreaths are an inexpensive way to add festive decorations around your home during the holiday season. This winter moon wreath would look gorgeous hanging on the door of your house or in front of the fireplace mantel in the living room!

The creator describes how to make your own dried orange slices, and even offered up more advice to questions like this. "Awesome! What’s your trick to keeping your oranges bright vans colorful? Mine darken a lot and are never dry enough at 3 hours." @whitcomps

The video creator responded, "And if they aren’t fully dry at 3 hours I still pull them out, and allow to air dry the rest of the way." @Mia the Home Enthusiast

You can use this wreath to decorate your home, but it's also a great way to celebrate the new year. The crescent moon symbolizes the new year in many cultures worldwide. The winter solstice, also known as midwinter or Yule, occurs when winter is at its darkest and longest.

To make your own winter crescent moon wreath, you will need:

Evergreen sprigs or

Dried oranges

Baby's breath (or any other small flower)

And of course, a pretty bow to tie it all together!

This stunning wreath is a great way to warmly invite anyone into your home during those chilly winter months.