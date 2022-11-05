Skip to main content

This Is Your Official Sign to Clean Your Cabinets

...and a really effective way to do it!

Oftentimes when it comes to cleaning our homes we have our process that typically involves, floors, counters, toilets, sinks, and laundry. Even when we do the annual deep clean we forget to clean one crucial aspect of homes, something we use every day, a large surface that dirt, food, grime, and gunk sticks to; our cabinets.

Mom and cleaning fanatic @momthatlovestoclean posted to TikTok a video that will make you think about adding an additional step to your cleaning routine, and the results will surely make you happy!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

 A simple bucket and a splash of mopping liquid did a lot. She uses a flat headed mop, and scrubs each of her cabinets, reaching every nook and corner. The long pole on the mop head allows her to reach cabinets that hang up high and stretch down to lower cabinets so you won't be hurting your back bending over. She mentions in the comments that the spring mop is the reason this works so well, that the mop needs to be almost completely dry.

She also mentions that this trick works well for washing walls and when needed it can work on ceilings if your mop handle is tall enough!

