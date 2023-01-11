Watch as This Woman Applies Mosaic Window Film to Her Window and Her Place Becomes Magical

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Having a lot of windows to catch natural sunlight is undoubtedly a plus, however, if you're facing the streets, don't have any curtains, and like to run around with nothing on - it could feel a little too open. Not to worry - we got a solution.

Well, actually this content creator Maya Symoné from Los Angeles, has the perfect solution. Let's find out what it is.

This is genius, and so pretty with the sun reflecting.

Maya got this Volcanics Window Privacy Film from Amazon, and as she demonstrates in her video, it is easy to apply, and easily removable. Therefore, totally renter-friendly.

To get started, she first cleaned her windows thoroughly. Next, she sized the film up on the window to see how much of the film she needed to cover the area.

Then, she just sprayed some soapy water onto the window and the film applied the film to the window, and used a squeegee to remove the air bubbles.

As you can see in her video, for the upper window she applied the film horizontally, and for the lower one, she used them vertically.

She also demonstrated a way of adding a few areas to still peek outside, for the nosy ones out there.

TikTok seems to like this idea as well, although some people complained, she should have only done the lower window.

Also, in case anyone was wondering, although these are privacy films, people outside can still see the outline of a person. Just no details and not a clear vision.

It also blocks out 96% of ultraviolet (UV) rays, according to Maya.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.