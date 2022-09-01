Skip to main content

There Is a Really Fun and Unexpected Way to Keep Mosquitos Away

We never knew!

It is almost the end of summer, and it might already be cooling off for some of us, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that everything summer related is gone. This might be especially true for some pesky outside pests that keep coming around, such as mosquitos.

And while you may be able to spray outside for some of these bugs or even wipe your doors down with something to help keep annoying pests from crawling inside, how can you keep mosquitos from flying at you when you are outside just trying to enjoy your day? Lucky for us, there is an easy (and even kind of cute) hack that you can use starting today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This hack comes to us from Sarah Holden over on TikTok. Now, Sarah has gone the traditional route many times and has probably done almost everything you can do to keep annoying bugs away from her. Unfortunately, mosquitos tend to be pretty persistent, and when you just want to enjoy your morning coffee in peace, you don’t really want to spend a ton of time spraying, etc.

But she discovered one super simple trick to keep the bloodsuckers away - a bubble machine.

Yes, we didn’t know this either! But apparently mosquitos don’t like to fly around bubbles, which a bubble machine can produce in abundance. And it makes sense - mosquitos would have to fly around a ton of bubbles to try and make it to your skin, and why would they do that when they could fly somewhere else for a snack with less effort? The best part about this hack is that there is no lingering bug smell or harsh chemicals being thrown about in the air. You simply turn on the blower for however long you are outside and turn it back off when you are done!

Now how do we, as one commenter pointed out, use this on the go? Can someone please invent a backpack bubble blower?

