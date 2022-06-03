Woman Shares Genius Plant Hack to Repel Ticks and Mosquitoes

The summer is one of the best seasons of the year. We get to enjoy spending time with our family and friends taking vacations, swimming in our remodeled pools or hosting backyard soirees. It’s also the time of the year where we’re able to dedicate more time to our beloved DIY projects, gardens and outside activities. The downside to being outdoors, however, are the pesky insects that love to bother us - mosquitoes.

If you find yourself spending a lot of time outdoors and want to avoid the annoyance of mosquitoes and other insects, TikTok DIYer graced us with the perfect plant hack that’s both effective and cheap. Oh and an added bonus, it smells so good!!

This plant hack is so perfect, especially for the summer season! We know how much of a bothersome mosquitoes, ticks and other insects can be, especially with temperatures increasing, so planting lavender is a perfect remedy for the issue. People in the comments loved the idea but mentioned how difficult can be to keep lavender plants alive. However, one user in the comments provided other plant alternatives as well. “Lavender, peppermint, lemon balm, rosemary, garlic, sage, lemon grass, thyme, basil, chamomile are just SOME of the pest repellent herbs,” @kara_howren generously shared.

We’ve yet to try planting lavender, but we’re definitely willing to give it a try if it will help keep mosquitoes and other insects at bay.