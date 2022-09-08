This Mossy Fairy Mirror Is So Simple To DIY and Looks Amazing

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?

We don't even have to ask that question because, of course, it is whoever is staring into the mirror! (You look great today, by the way! Just wanted to let you know!) But one way to help make everything a little better, and a little brighter, is to add a touch of something whimsical and magical to your life. And what better way to do that than with a fairy mirror?

Whether you’re looking to fill your fairy tale castle with something ornate, or just looking for a simple and chic solution, this DIY portal to fairyland will make you look twice before buying an expensive mirror again.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Our TikTok creator of the day, Jessica, does a lot of DND and cosplay-inspired stuff, but today she is focusing less on the costuming aspect and a little bit more on household decorations. She has a mirror and a frame that doesn’t quite look the way she wants them to on their own, so her solution is to mash them into one while, at the same time, creating the awesome fairy-inspired look of her dreams.

Starting with the lovely Victorian-inspired frame, Jessica cuts out a sheet of faux grass and attaches it to the back of the frame, giving her a base to work with. Then the old mirror is broken (please be careful if you try this on your own), and the pieces glued into place on the grass backing, the edges carefully fit together so that there is that cracked, but still reflective, look.

From there Jessica just goes a bit wild, adding moss, fake flowers large and small, tiny bits of carved wood, stones, lilypads with frogs perched on top, and even some tiny Kodama from Princess Mononoke. It helps make the mirror look like an almost living, breathing piece and really brings ‘life’ to the whole DIY.

You could definitely say that we are in LOVE with this one, and think that it would be a great piece for any DND game room!