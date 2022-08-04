Skip to main content

Watch Dad Act Like a Total Kid After He Gets a Moth Trap for His 60th Birthday

Young at heart is the way to be.

Anyone remember those childhood birthdays when you received a gift that you loved so much, that you were completely surprised, excited and anxious all at once? To this day, you can probably recall which birthday to was as well as the gift that brought a tremendous smile to your face.

Well, that’s exactly what happened with the father of this U.K. nurse, @nursingwithflo, whose wildlife-loving dad received a moth trap for his 60th birthday and instantly became excited upon sight of the perfect gift!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Upon opening his moth trap birthday gift, he instantly gets right to work analyzing the varieties of moths in the book that came with the trap and compares it to the actual moths that he finds. His excited running, anxiousness to attempt to catch the moths and genuine love and curiosity of the night creatures is so endearing. We love his reaction to the gift as well as his excitement to share his moth findings with everyone else around him.

Unsurprisingly, viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts. “Find a man who looks at you the way Moth Dad looks at his specimens,” one TikTok user wrote. “So wholesome,” another TikTok user reacted. “I despise moths but this is the cutest thing I ever did see,” @chloeconnolly21 shared.

Uhh we agree! This is one of the sweetest reaction videos we ever did see!

