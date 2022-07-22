Skip to main content

Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

How cute is this?!

Part of what we love about going to other people’s houses is seeing how they decorate their homes, from scattered books and nifty knick-knacks to the choices they make for painting their walls and more. Decorations and what the people live in the home surround themselves with are such a beautiful and intimate reflection of their inner selves and it is a beautiful way to get more of an idea of who they are as a person (or family).

So, if you walked into someone’s house and saw a pair of mourning doves prominently displayed, what would you think?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This setup is exactly what Angela (hellohaveaseat) and her partner have in their living room. The pair put up a duo of ceramic mourning doves in a corner of their room, perched on a black accent piece high up on a wall.

But, like many of you, we wondered : why?

The idea here is that mourning doves mate for life and wherever one goes the other always follows. It is a nice reflection on the kind of relationship that Angela and her husband have, and wish to continue throughout the rest of their lives. Furthermore, by putting it over the entryway to their homes, they are reaffirming each time they leave or enter their house that they, like the mourning dove pair, will always find their way back to one another.

It is a sweet and simple reminder that true love exists, and that it must be worked for every day but when it is there, as rare and beautiful as it is, it should be treasured and celebrated. 

Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

13 hours ago
Vintage Red and Black Tin Oil Lantern
Article

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

13 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

14 hours ago
Mushroom Shelf
Article

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

15 hours ago
Pothos
Article

Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

16 hours ago
Night sky
Article

This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

17 hours ago
sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

20 hours ago
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

21 hours ago
stuck on picture
Article

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

22 hours ago
shutterstock_84890899
Article

Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

23 hours ago
Autumn decorations
Article

This Woman's Autumn-Themed Front Porch Has Us Ready For the Fall Season

Jul 20, 2022
wallpaper
Article

Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

Jul 20, 2022
Succulent bowl
Article

Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

Jul 20, 2022
Insects on a plant
Article

Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

Jul 20, 2022
blooming orchid
Article

If You Can’t Keep Orchids Alive, Try This Hack

Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.