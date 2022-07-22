Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

Part of what we love about going to other people’s houses is seeing how they decorate their homes, from scattered books and nifty knick-knacks to the choices they make for painting their walls and more. Decorations and what the people live in the home surround themselves with are such a beautiful and intimate reflection of their inner selves and it is a beautiful way to get more of an idea of who they are as a person (or family).

So, if you walked into someone’s house and saw a pair of mourning doves prominently displayed, what would you think?

This setup is exactly what Angela (hellohaveaseat) and her partner have in their living room. The pair put up a duo of ceramic mourning doves in a corner of their room, perched on a black accent piece high up on a wall.

But, like many of you, we wondered : why?



The idea here is that mourning doves mate for life and wherever one goes the other always follows. It is a nice reflection on the kind of relationship that Angela and her husband have, and wish to continue throughout the rest of their lives. Furthermore, by putting it over the entryway to their homes, they are reaffirming each time they leave or enter their house that they, like the mourning dove pair, will always find their way back to one another.

It is a sweet and simple reminder that true love exists, and that it must be worked for every day but when it is there, as rare and beautiful as it is, it should be treasured and celebrated.