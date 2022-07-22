Skip to main content

Arizona Mom Shares Perfect Moving Hack That Will Make Moving (And Life) Much Easier

This is such a great idea!

Moving is a hassle. The packing, loading, transferring and unloading is a lot of work and can be even more of a stressful job when you’re responsible for moving more than just yourself. While you can hire professional packers and movers to do the work for you, that option isn’t available to everyone depending on if there’s room in their budget to receive the extra help.

Thankfully though, this Arizona mom uploaded a viral video a few days ago sharing the most simple hack that makes moving so much easier!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All you do is gather a few trash bags, put your hanging clothes in them and tie them up at the top. Next, you simply transfer them to the new home, hang the clothes while still in the bag, cut the bags with a knife and you’re done. This moving hack works because it keeps your clothes from falling off from the hangers, while also keeping your clothes organized.

This moving hack is so simple, genius and perfect timing considering peak moving season occurs during the summer months.

With over six million views and 3,000 comments, it’s safe to say many people appreciate this hack just as much as we do!

