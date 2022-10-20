Skip to main content

These Mug Rugs Are So Adorable

Enjoy this small dopamine hit today friends.

Have you ever heard of a mug rug before? If you haven’t, then you aren’t alone! These mini-rugs are about the size of a coaster and are meant for you to rest your drink or snack of choice on! They can also be done in some interesting patterns and colors and are often shaped into small, cute styles. Pretty cool, and useful, right?

So, now that you’re interested, let’s take a look at some super cute mug rugs that TikTok creator Madeline of Happy Rugs recently made!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So we start the video with a good view of all of the different rugs that Madeline made on one backing, which is already a plus in our book. Typically rugs use some type of backing fabric called monks cloth, and that can get pretty expensive after a while. Madeline is able to put multiple mug rugs on a single backing, meaning she is able to keep her costs down just a bit.

Madeline then starts cutting out each of the different rugs, and we get a closer look at the individual pieces as she moves on to hot gluing the edges down to create a neater look as well as seal the rug. Each is then also hot glued to another piece of black backing to prevent it from slipping on a table when being used for drink, food, etc.

The fun part comes when she starts trimming down the extra tufting, extra yarn going flying off of each piece. There is an avocado, a butterfly, a cat, an adorable banana, and even a nail polish rug! Madeline does a final pan over all of the finished mug rugs and we cannot get over just how adorable each of them look. And if we start running to her store to see how many we can buy before our partners come after us, well… That’s just our business, isn’t it? 

lamp in room
Article

Woman Revives Broken Lamp and TBH It Looks Prettier Than Before

library shelves
Article

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

Strawberries
Article

Still Throwing Away Strawberry Tops? Here's What You Should Do Instead…

Framed art
Article

Vermont Woman Makes DIY Tapestry Framed Art To Cover Electric Panel and It's Stunning

woman painting mural
Article

Mom Uses Projector to Paint Coolest Anime Wall for Kid, Proving Anyone Can Make a Mural

Dracula
Article

TikToker Recruited Help Finding a Cute Dracula Statue for Very Important Reason

Disco ball
Article

Woman Motivates Herself to Stay Nicotine Free By Rewarding Herself With Tiny Disco Balls

dining set
Article

Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

woman sanding
Article

Crafty Queen Concocts Great Way to Keep Mess From Sanding Contained

plant table
Article

This Glass Table Turned Garden Is Total Plant Parent Goals

shutterstock_336760241
Article

This Adorable DIY Centerpiece Is Total Fall Goals

shutterstock_621433376
Article

Woman’s Alice In Wonderland Bathroom Looks Like You Fell Down the Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_622530107
Article

If You’re Tired Of Flowers, This DIY Wedding Centerpiece Is Perfect

shutterstock_1962169618
Article

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

Bathroom
Article

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.