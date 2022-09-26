These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

The wheel of the world spins and turns, and we are currently moving through the festival of Mabon. This ancient Wiccan holiday celebrates the autumnal equinox and brings memories of brighter days, hints of what lies ahead, and the promise of a future that will come even after bleak times.

It is a time to celebrate, to live and love and enjoy the world around us, and what better way to do that than to use what is around us to make things? Things like hand-dipped mullen candles are the absolute perfect way for us to connect with nature and the world around us!

Brittany, of Finding Magic in the Mundane over on TikTok, uses a lot of the things that are in the world around her to celebrate the life and love she shares for the world. She also shares those creations with us, the viewer, and we have to say that we love her for that!



Today she is showing off her Mabon-themed candles. These hand-dipped mullen candles are filled with goldenrod, which symbolizes encouragement and growth - the perfect addition to our lives as we look ahead to the cold winter months. They also lend a unique golden look to the candles, and we can only imagine how nice they smell as they all melt down!

Brittany sets up her candles by using a tall jar with more goldenrod inside as the base. This goldenrod will be heated up by the candle and release more of that lovely scent. The candles, complete with a small notch at the bottom, are settled into the neck of the bottle before Brittany uses a hand wick to melt the bottom of the candle into the bottle, helping it to stick in place. She then uses more melted wax to create trails down the sides, trails that the wax will then follow so the whole thing doesn’t get ‘too messy.

What we love most about this, besides just how pretty it is, is that it is also so versatile! You could do lavender, rose petals, pretty much anything if you decided to do this for yourself! So to all of you out there, Merry Mabon and blessed be!