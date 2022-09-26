Skip to main content

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

And her presentation is everything!

The wheel of the world spins and turns, and we are currently moving through the festival of Mabon. This ancient Wiccan holiday celebrates the autumnal equinox and brings memories of brighter days, hints of what lies ahead, and the promise of a future that will come even after bleak times.

It is a time to celebrate, to live and love and enjoy the world around us, and what better way to do that than to use what is around us to make things? Things like hand-dipped mullen candles are the absolute perfect way for us to connect with nature and the world around us!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Brittany, of Finding Magic in the Mundane over on TikTok, uses a lot of the things that are in the world around her to celebrate the life and love she shares for the world. She also shares those creations with us, the viewer, and we have to say that we love her for that!

Today she is showing off her Mabon-themed candles. These hand-dipped mullen candles are filled with goldenrod, which symbolizes encouragement and growth - the perfect addition to our lives as we look ahead to the cold winter months. They also lend a unique golden look to the candles, and we can only imagine how nice they smell as they all melt down!

Brittany sets up her candles by using a tall jar with more goldenrod inside as the base. This goldenrod will be heated up by the candle and release more of that lovely scent. The candles, complete with a small notch at the bottom, are settled into the neck of the bottle before Brittany uses a hand wick to melt the bottom of the candle into the bottle, helping it to stick in place. She then uses more melted wax to create trails down the sides, trails that the wax will then follow so the whole thing doesn’t get ‘too messy.

What we love most about this, besides just how pretty it is, is that it is also so versatile! You could do lavender, rose petals, pretty much anything if you decided to do this for yourself! So to all of you out there, Merry Mabon and blessed be!

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

spray painting wall
Article

Woman Uses a Potato To Make Cutest Accent Wall

friends in backyard
Article

This Backyard Has a “Beach” and It’s a Great Idea For Folks Who Need a Little Coastal Living Inland

candles in window
Article

Woman Doesn’t Blow Out Candles, She Does This Instead

kitchen sink
Article

Woman Shows How Her DIY Rustoleum Sink Held Up After 2.5 Years Of Use

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.