Mom Uses Projector to Paint Coolest Anime Wall for Kid, Proving Anyone Can Make a Mural

This was a smart move.

Creating some art could be a challenging task, especially when you don't have artistic skills. However, there are many hacks artists - or non-artists - came up with over the years that are so easy, anyone can do, such as creating art with a can of foam.

This Mom and TikToker Alley (@alleyguti) came up with a genius way of creating an anime mural wall, using a different type of stencil, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

I mean, just wow! Why work hard, when you can work smart? This makes it so much easier by having a stencil created by a projector. 

As you can see in her other video, her husband helped her create blocks with painter's tape big enough to fit a profile of each anime character, such as Pokémon and Dragon Ball. With the help of the projector - which is the RCA 480P from Walmart - she was able to trace the outline and details with a pencil, and later on, used black paint from Hobby Lobby, called the Master's Touch, to fill it in. 

It looks quite stunning! 

It's a pretty big project, and according to her other videos, she is taking her time with it. In her latest video, she mentioned that her projector broke down unfortunately, that's why she advised against buying the one she had. 

You can certainly find good projectors for a decent price on Amazon, in case you feel inspired to create a mural wall in your home after watching this. Murals are always a cool and fun way to incorporate some art into your home. Especially for a kids' room, as Alley did. 

