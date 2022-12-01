Simple DIY Mushroom Lamps Would Make a Great Gift

Aside from pumpkins in the fall season, the only other vegetable that is cool all year round is anything mushroom related, such as mushroom knobs for your cabinets. However, mushroom lamps also rose in popularity.

TikTok account @beth.alys demonstrates in her video how she creates a cute DIY mushroom lamp. You might want to take some notes.

These are so adorable and so easy to replicate!

All you need are four things. A glass vase and bowl from the Dollar Tree, spray paint in "stone effect - sandstone," and LED lights with a remote that changes colors, available on Amazon! That's it.

The spray paint used here is from the brand Maston. Regarding LED lights, some are battery-operated and others are rechargeable. I'd suggest the rechargeable ones, as they're more practical and probably also last longer.

All she did was spray-paint the inside of the bowl and the vase - which was the toughest part, as she admitted in the comments section. She then let it dry and add the LED lights.

This is probably one of the easiest DIY lamp projects I have ever seen. These LED lights are so convenient, as you can add them to areas in your house that don't get enough lighting without doing any hardwiring, which can get messy.

According to the comments section, TikTok also thought this was a genius hack. However, some people were worried the bowl gets knocked off and would be smashed since it isn't permanently secured to the vase.

You just have to be extra careful!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.