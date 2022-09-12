Artist Makes Magical Mushrooms Out Of Fairy Lights and Hot Glue

So, how much do you love hot glue guns? If you’ve stuck around at all, then you’ll know that it is one of our favorite crafting tools, and we have glue sticks crammed into every single nook and cranny of our home.

(No really, try stepping on one at three in the morning because the cat got it out from under your couch cushion!)

We use them in many crafts when we don’t want to sew or need to keep two things together without breaking out the super glue, even if we have burnt our fingers once or twice! But even better is getting to see what other crafty creators have come up with in the wider world, especially when those crafts are as adorable as these light-up mushrooms!

Valerie Isabella from over on TikTok does art - gorgeous art. But we aren’t necessarily talking about slapping some paint on a canvas, no. Instead, Valerie’s art is a little more unique than that.

Take the video we’re looking at today, where Valerie is taking some inspiration from cottage-core decorations and decides to come up with some light-up mushrooms using fairy lights, hot glue, branches, and moss.

She starts off with the thick branch that she is using as the base for her decoration then lays down a pathway of fairy lights. Valerie kinks up some coils so that they stand upright and then begins to drizzle hot glue down each one. This step creates the ‘base’ of each mushroom, so you can do as many, or as few, as you’d like to achieve the overall look that you want.

Then, on a piece of glass, Valerie creates the heads for each mushroom by drizzling hot glue into circles of various sizes, some larger and some smaller. These are then attached to each of the mushroom bases, some moss is added around each one to help hide where the wire runs, and then the whole thing is lit up and voila! Beautiful fairy-themed mushroom decoration!