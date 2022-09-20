Skip to main content

This Adorable Mushroom Garland Comes Entirely From the Dollar Store

We’re officially in love.

Crafty DIY projects have become the highlight of Halloween, and the best place to find what you need is probably the Dollar Tree. This place offers so many random things, your creativity can run wild. Since it's almost fall, many people like to decorate their houses resembling earthy colors and items found in the woods, such as mushrooms.

If you're obsessed with mushrooms like me, get inspired by TikToker Krystle Perkins (@perkinsonparkway) who shows in her video what to do with fake little mushrooms.

Aren't these cute? And most importantly affordable, easy, and fun to replicate. This only works if your local Dollar Tree carries all the items, however, Michaels, or Amazon would be another option. What is used here are seven bags of tiny wooden mushrooms, 2 garlands with wooden beads - or just the wooden beads -, i-hooks, and a cotton cord to string the mushrooms and beads until it becomes a long garland. Keep in mind to put three beads in between each mushroom. Although Krystle left the mushrooms and beads in their plain state, you can customize them to your liking by painting the mushrooms and turning them into cute little fly agaric versions. The beads can also be painted into little skulls and pumpkins, to give fall and Halloween a whole new meaning. However, according to the comment section, one TikToker even suggested keeping this garland up all year round. 

We don't disagree with this suggestion and love this DIY project.

