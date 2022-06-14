Skip to main content

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glassware to Recreate Expensive HomeGoods Mushroom Lamp

This turned out so cute!

We genuinely love a good Dollar Tree hack. From recreating a beautiful $445 chandelier to transforming pool noodles into gorgeous room décor, it’s safe to say the Dollar Tree definitely comes in clutch for many of our coveted DIY projects.

And this DIY from TikTok user @marennpetrie is no exception. Rather than paying for expensive mushroom lamps from HomeGoods, Maren went to the tried-and-true Dollar Tree to DIY her own version of these super cool lamps and let us tell you, she did not miss with DIY!

WATCH THE VIDEO

These laps are giving us all the nostalgic feels from Super Mario Bros. They’re so cool! All she did was get a small glass bowl and regular-sized glass carafe and spray painted only the inside of the two dishes. Next, she turned the carafe upside down and placed a tea light on top of it before placing the bowl on top of the tea light. So easy and cute! The price range for lamps with the mushroom silhouette can range from $30 up to a few hundred dollars depending on where you go. It’s so amazing that not only was she easily able to DIY this lamp, but she was able to do so with not going over $5! We love that she customized her lamp using spray paint, too!

TBH, her version looks like it should cost way more than what she actually paid.

There you have it, folks. If you’re a fan of these viral mushroom lights, you may want to trek it to the Dollar Tree asap while they still have these items in stock! 

Before and after home renovation
Article

Woman Scores Home for $32k And Transforms It Into an Oasis

4 hours ago
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

6 hours ago
Tile table
Article

Woman Transforms Thrifted Piece Into Popular Modern Tile Table For Half the Price

8 hours ago
Disco ball
Article

Artist Transforms Every Inch Of Their House Into a Giant Disco Ball

10 hours ago
Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Shares The Best Kitchen Hack For Storing Trash Bags

Jun 13, 2022
tomato plants
Article

Here Are Two Things You Should Do Every Time You Water Your Tomato Plants

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_1641511906
Article

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_2138843203
Article

Woman Shares ’Which Tree Acts As Nature’s Migraine Medicine’

Jun 13, 2022
sandy-feet-2021-08-29-14-46-36-utc
Article

This Mom’s Genius Hack For Keeping Kids Sand-Free At the Beach Is a Game-Changer

Jun 13, 2022
Thread Journal
Article

Mama’s ‘Thread Journal’ Is a Project Every Sewist Mom Will Want to Copy

Jun 13, 2022
Bathroom
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Easily Remove Pet Hair From Bathrooms

Jun 13, 2022
Segway
Article

Solicitor Attempts To Ride Segway Onto Homeowner’s Porch and What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Jun 12, 2022
Lamesa Round Ice Cube Trays
Article

These Cute Ice Cube Trays Makes The Perfect-Sized Ice For Our Favorite Summer Drinks

Jun 11, 2022
Wooden crate
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Declutter Our Bathroom Counter Space With This Dollar Tree Hack

Jun 10, 2022
Flavor Ice Pops
Article

This Genius Popsicle Mom Hack Is Just In Time For the Summer

Jun 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.