Husband Meticulously Places Mushroom Decals to Make It Look Like Wallpaper and It Looks Awesome

Decorating a child's nursery is such a special moment in every mom’s and dad’s life. Choosing the perfect theme, colors to match, furniture that flows, textiles that you find inviting and cozy, and creating a space that brings you joy each time you walk into it.

With so many things being out of your control when you are preparing to welcome a newborn into things can feel messy and stressful, but decorating a nursery just how you imagine it can elevate some of the stress, even if the process is a bit more involved.

Soon to be mother @finding_torrie posted to Tiktok a wonderful video showing the love her husband has for her and their soon to be baby, through his dedication to making the nursery of his wife’s dreams.

Now if you have ever tried to cover an entire wall in wallpaper, you know how much work it is, and this husband went many steps beyond that. After his wife spent time trying to find mushroom wallpaper for the nursery she gave up, not liking any of them and choosing a few sheets of individual mushroom stickers that were just right. Her wonderful husband went to work, measuring out each mushroom sticker decal and placed them individually on the wall. After (I’m sure) countless hours of measuring and sticking, the final product turned out so precious, and his wife was over the moon happy, and even more excited to welcome her little one into the world- and to its nursery!

