Quirky Decorator Urges Anyone Who Loves Mushrooms to Run to 5Below Now

If you haven't noticed, mushroom-anything has become very popular in 2022. From DIY mushroom lamps to mushroom lawn decor - anything goes. There is just something magical about them and if you know - you know.

TikTok creator Birdie Wood certainly knows that and urges everyone to run to the nearest 5Below to get the cutest rug out there. Let's check it out!

Oh, yes! Sign me up, please!

I must say, I've never heard of a "5Below" store before and I doubt I have one close by. But if you do, you should run - not walk - over there.

This rug is only $5! Any other store, such as Urban Outfitters, would charge an arm and a leg for this size of rug. You might even be able to find it at the Dollar Tree if you're lucky.

And look how cute this is. Even if you don't have a quirky home with a bunch of random stuff in it - such as Birdie does - you can still make it work. It could serve as a runner in your corridor or hallway, or in the bathroom as a bathroom rug. It could also go into the kitchen.

Honestly, the possibilities are endless with this, as it is just perfect and a must-have!

TikTok agrees and people were storming to their nearest 5Below.

As TikToker @taylurrk wrote,

"I need you to understand that I was sitting comfortably in bed, PJs on and now I’m in my car on my way to five below."

I understand the sudden urge. I would do the same.

And TikToker @xoxolllll1 commented,

"Immediately went and bought them online before they sell out so cute."



I didn't know that buying online was an option. Good to know!

