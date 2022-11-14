People Are Freaking Out That This Woman Painted Her Wooden Cabinets Mustard Yellow

Design style changes as decades pass by, the once popular shag carpet is rarely sought after in homes, the classic covered carport are no longer included in architectural designs for new home builds, lamp fixtures have become more slim, sleek, and modern in recent years.

Of all the design elements that have changed over the years some things have not budged and peoples views on them surely haven't either. Take real wooden cabinets for example. One TikToker @emilyjanelathan posted a video showing off her beautiful dark hardwood cabinets and moments later rolled a deep yellow paint onto them, and to put it lightly the viewers freaked out.

We totally get the feeling of impulsive redesign, but some things can’t be undone which had left her TikTok viewers freaking out over her decision. The color she did choose is a deep mustard color which is a close shade of brown, the woman mentions in her caption she loves wooden cabinets but thought hers are “a bad shade of early 00s brown”.

Most of the comments on her video are bummed about her painting decision. One commenter @ujvariiiii jokingly said “Not to be dramatic but I would get a divorce”. Another viewer @bakebritish wrote “No, wood is beautiful. would have been better with nicer handles”. While most of the commenters were against her painting decision she did have some support, with @sarah731 saying “I think the yellow with the wood top is really pretty”.

What are your opinions on the transformation?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.