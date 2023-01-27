Woman Builds Natural Swimming Pool and People Have Questions

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natural swimming pools are exactly what the name implies, they are swimming pools that function without the use of chemicals. Typically these pools are self-cleaning with the use of the natural ecosystem service. They are often designed to resemble ponds, swimming holes, or other natural bodies of water, and mesh well within a landscape where a typical swimming pool may not.

There's lots of questions that come with natural swimming pools and TikToker and owner of a natural pool @sophiekovic posted a video showering her pool off and answering the most common question about natural pools!

One of the major questions the woman gets is “how do you build this?”. The woman says that having them built for you by a contractor is incredibly expensive, so she decided to DIY her natural pool herself out of a concrete water tank. Equipped with a filtration system that the woman says is “a shallow area that's equal in surface area to the deep swimming section”.

So instead of using chemicals like chlorine or salt, the filtration system uses a pump that draws the water into the filtration section of the pool with aquatic plants and sand that then pumps it back into the pool.

