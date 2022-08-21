Skip to main content

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

Now THAT is loving thy neighbor.

Being neighborly has often been seen as the sign of a good person - the more you get to know the people around you, the more likely you are, as a group, to help each other out. After all, as the saying goes, it takes a village.

We love seeing others be kind to those around them, and when we see videos like the one below, it sure does warm up something inside us that has been a bit overshadowed by all the doom and gloom as of late.

Joel Monterray, who apparently loves gardens, cats, and zambonis, is also a great example of a good neighbor. There is an elderly lady that lives just down the street from him, and Joel explains that he often sees this woman on as she takes her daily walks. This neighbor, Patricia, often stops by to talk to Joel about his plants, and she’s got knowledge considering that, as the creator mentions in his comment sections, that she is around ninety three years old (and still looking good, we must say!)

In another video Joel takes her through his garden where she is a bit disappointed with how his Rooster Comb’s are growing, but in the video we are watching today he is offering Patricia something of his own - a lovely mason jar of coffee grounds for her to use. Even though the lovely lady exclaims, almost immediately, that the gift is ‘too much’, Joel eagerly assures her that it isn’t. The jar itself was apparently given to him before with some preserves that the woman had made in it, so now the gift is being passed back in return.

Best of all the giving doesn’t stop there. At the end of the video Patricia offers up a delicious recipe of her own that involves some avocado oil, some onion, and a few other ingredients. You will want to stick through the whole video to catch her tasty little snack!

