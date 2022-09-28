Mississippi Man’s Neighbors Give Him Permission to Plant Anything He Wants On Their Property

Good fences make good neighbors, but sometimes, so does simply being nice!

We have seen plenty examples of neighbors who helped each other out and brought smiles to our faces even as we are reminded that none of us live in a bubble. But occasionally there are those neighbors who really take caring to a whole new level, such as in the case of this one pair of neighbors and what they allowed to ‘grow’ between them!

Timothy, aka the Mississippi Vegan over on TikTok, has great neighbors. And no, that isn’t a joke or understatement, it is the truth!

Recently the two neighbors got together, and the houseowners let Timothy know that they had a blank space on the side of their garage that they weren’t sure what to do with. So they decided to offer it to Timothy, who was well known for his ability to grow just about anything, with no stipulations whatsoever.

Yes, Timothy would be allowed to grow whatever he wanted on the neighbors property! The amount of trust there is astounding, and luckily for those neighbors, Timothy took that trust and honored it completely.

We get to see the stretch of soon-to-be-flowerbed, and the sheer size of it is pretty impressive! And Timothy gets to work pretty quickly, working the land and bringing in mulch and fresh soil before carefully planting the seeds in a near immaculate manner. Seriously, we would probably have just scattered the seeds around, but this man takes the time to not only carefully measure and mark tiny holes, but also one by one drop a few seeds into each divot.

Some watering, some sun, and seventy days later the end result is absolutely stunning.

A green, growing, and gorgeous flower bed filled with color-packed zinnias! Now, if we were Timothy’s neighbors, we would say the trust was well earned and honestly we wish we had someone like him living near us too!