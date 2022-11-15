Woman Shopping For a New Couch Drops Little Known Thing About What to Look For

Never, ever would have looked into this...

There is an art to picking out a couch that goes beyond just how it looks. There are so many things to consider when shopping for furniture.

Couch filling can make a huge difference when it comes to comfort. Perhaps you’ve noticed this when you sit on different couches in stores. Some are soft and cushy, while others seem filled with packing peanuts or concrete. Check out this one TikTokker's reveal of the crazy things used to fill sofas.

Plenty of people were just as displeased with this filling.

"I agree! It’s the worst! My current couch has that and I hate it! Cushions never stay up and looking nice." @Danielle

Before purchasing your new couch, take an extra five minutes to check these items:

Is it sturdy?

How well does the fabric fit together?

Is everything stitched together properly?

When you're shopping for a new sofa, color and price are not the only factors to consider. Choosing high-quality furniture requires you to look at the frame material, cushioning, fabric quality and stitching.

The best couches have a good mixture of materials, including foam and/or springs, with cushioning on top (like gel or down).

The next time you go shopping for a new couch, consider what the filling is made of. The fillers in many couches can range from foam to straw and even wood chips. While some prefer firmer furniture to others, it's important to know what filling is inside your couch before buying it. You may or may not like what you find.