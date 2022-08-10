Woman Transforms Thrifted Shelf Into a 90s Baby’s Dream

There is a lot about our childhoods that we miss, and that is why so much of what is being put out by television, movies, and even music harkens back to the 80s and 90s. Nostalgia is a powerful tool, after all, giving us a glimpse into a time when things were a little bit easier, or maybe even a little bit more fun.

For many of us, one of those things is Nickelodeon. The shows and cartoons were just pure good fun, but do they necessarily translate well into modern-day aesthetics? At least one mom thinks so! Best part about it is she takes something equally old and updates it with a brand new look!

Ashley Voortman is a creator with a plan, one that includes saving money while still making awesome-looking decor from her house by using thrifted pieces. Today’s focus is on her up-cycled shelving unit, given a brand new Nickelodeon-inspired makeover that would make anyone born ‘back-in-the-day’ downright drool.

The shelf, which Ashley says has been gathering dust in a corner of her house for years, already has brightly painted shelving, so there won’t be any need for additional paint to be added. A quick dusting with a hand vacuum does the trick when it comes to cleaning, and that’s when the real fun begins.

Ashley gets down to business by creating stencils for each differently sized nook using transfer paper, then moves over the sketch to the painted back. Next comes the actual painting part, and we get to follow along as this brilliant creator starts off right with the first nook being Ahh! Real Monsters themed. The bright pops of color and the hilariously cute 90s cartoon lends themselves well to her art style and we can only imagine what the piece will look like in the end!



The best part - Ashley has fifteen more chances to display the brilliance of the ‘Nickelodeon nineties’, giving us fifteen more chances at reliving our own childhoods alongside her!