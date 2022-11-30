Detroit Woman Brags About Builders of Her 1929 Home Being Ahead of Their Time but TikTokers Are Calling BS

Recently, we learned that homes built during the 1950s and 1960s likely produced some of the best built homes according to an Idaho home inspector and after seeing this 1929 home from TikTok user @inked_realtor, we’re convinced that builders back then were all about quality.

Take a look at this special feature that this home has and see for yourself below!

When properly maintained, the features on these older homes can hold up over time and are usually what a lot of people look for in modern homes today. In this particular video, the real estate agent showed us how this home features a light switch by the bed that controls a tiny night light that’s on a small wall that separates the bathroom from the bedroom. It may not seem like a big deal, but it’s such a great feature to have especially if you’re a person that happens to frequent the bathroom in the middle of the night.

The woman in the video claims that the builders back then were ahead of their time, but many other TikTok users in the comment section believe this is a feature that was added to the home a little later.

“I’m sorry but in 1929 it’s highly unlikely that they installed that light switch at bed level. Very likely they installed both things way later,” @amro1027 shared. “Nope, this was installed much later on,” @orangecrush333 commented. “I could be wrong but I doubt that was done in 1929…” wrote. "Love this! I don’t care if it was original to ‘29 or not. It’s still awesome.” @mrsvbreede commented.

We agree with the later. Regardless of when it was added, this feature is awesome!

